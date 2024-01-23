Iran Urges ICRC to Fulfills Its Duties to Help Gaza

Islam Times - Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Pirhossein Kolivand has urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to commit to its duties to help Gaza.

Speaking in a meeting on Monday with Manuel Bessler, ‎the Vice President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red ‎Crescent Societies (IFRC), Kolivand criticized the failure to send enough humanitarian shipments to Gaza after 100 days of war in the enclave.He also urged the Red Cross to file a complaint against the Zionist regime in the International Criminal Court for preventing humanitarian aid.The official said that the International Humanitarian Conference to Support Palestine (Gaza) which was held in Tehran on Sunday was a successful initiative.The IRCS, as a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is eager to establish bilateral cooperation, he said.Kolivand regretted the fact that the conflict in Gaza has dragged on, saying that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies should do its best to send Iran's humanitarian shipments to Gaza considering the principle of impartiality.