NATO Signs Another Deal for Artillery Shell Production
Story Code : 1111149
“Russia’s war in Ukraine has become a battle for ammunition, so it is important that Allies refill their own stocks, as we continue to support Ukraine,” said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, according to a statement by the alliance as reported by Anadolu Agency.
“This is a significant boost for our transatlantic defense industry, helping us to meet our own security needs while continuing to provide vital support for Ukraine,” he said at a signing ceremony with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in Brussels.
He revealed that NSPA has agreed to contracts worth around $10 billion since July, including howitzer shells, tank ammunition, anti-tank guided missiles and 155-millimetre ammunition and Patriot interceptor missiles.