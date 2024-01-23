0
Tuesday 23 January 2024 - 22:16

NATO Signs Another Deal for Artillery Shell Production

Story Code : 1111149
NATO Signs Another Deal for Artillery Shell Production
“Russia’s war in Ukraine has become a battle for ammunition, so it is important that Allies refill their own stocks, as we continue to support Ukraine,” said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, according to a statement by the alliance as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“This is a significant boost for our transatlantic defense industry, helping us to meet our own security needs while continuing to provide vital support for Ukraine,” he said at a signing ceremony with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in Brussels.

He revealed that NSPA has agreed to contracts worth around $10 billion since July, including howitzer shells, tank ammunition, anti-tank guided missiles and 155-millimetre ammunition and Patriot interceptor missiles.
Comment


Featured Stories
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
23 January 2024
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
23 January 2024
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
23 January 2024
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
23 January 2024
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
23 January 2024
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
23 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
23 January 2024
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
22 January 2024
Jordan: Israel Can Be Saved from Misery by Accepting Palestinian State
Jordan: Israel Can Be Saved from Misery by Accepting Palestinian State
22 January 2024
Yemen Not to Attack Russian, Chinese, German Ships in Red Sea
Yemen Not to Attack Russian, Chinese, German Ships in Red Sea
22 January 2024
Netanyahu Disappoints UK
Netanyahu Disappoints UK
22 January 2024
Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes
22 January 2024