0
Tuesday 23 January 2024 - 22:17

Iran Judiciary Spox: MKO Responsible for Over 100 Acts of Terror against Iran

Story Code : 1111150
Iran Judiciary Spox: MKO Responsible for Over 100 Acts of Terror against Iran
Masoud Setayeshi made the remarks at a press conference on Tuesday on the sidelines of the seventh trial session for members of the Western-countries-based terrorist group.

“The Judiciary, in accordance with legal standards, is effectively responding to the public demand,” he said. “In this case, the crimes and acts of terrorism by the central figures of this terrorist group, accompanied by numerous complaints and witnesses, are being addressed.”

The official said that the majority of the crimes and atrocities committed by members of the MKO terrorist group include the murder of ordinary people, including women and children.

“Additionally, the close relationship that this terrorist group had with the oppressive Ba'ath regime (in Iraq) and the Zionist regime in various fields has been presented with documented evidence in the court,” he added.

Setayeshi further said that the Judiciary has made sure that all the defendants in the case have access to lawyers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
23 January 2024
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
23 January 2024
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
23 January 2024
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
23 January 2024
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
23 January 2024
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
23 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
23 January 2024
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
22 January 2024
Jordan: Israel Can Be Saved from Misery by Accepting Palestinian State
Jordan: Israel Can Be Saved from Misery by Accepting Palestinian State
22 January 2024
Yemen Not to Attack Russian, Chinese, German Ships in Red Sea
Yemen Not to Attack Russian, Chinese, German Ships in Red Sea
22 January 2024
Netanyahu Disappoints UK
Netanyahu Disappoints UK
22 January 2024
Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes
22 January 2024