Iran Judiciary Spox: MKO Responsible for Over 100 Acts of Terror against Iran

Islam Times - The Iranian Judiciary spokesperson says the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) has carried out more than 100 acts of terrorism and trason against the Iranian nation over years.

Masoud Setayeshi made the remarks at a press conference on Tuesday on the sidelines of the seventh trial session for members of the Western-countries-based terrorist group.“The Judiciary, in accordance with legal standards, is effectively responding to the public demand,” he said. “In this case, the crimes and acts of terrorism by the central figures of this terrorist group, accompanied by numerous complaints and witnesses, are being addressed.”The official said that the majority of the crimes and atrocities committed by members of the MKO terrorist group include the murder of ordinary people, including women and children.“Additionally, the close relationship that this terrorist group had with the oppressive Ba'ath regime (in Iraq) and the Zionist regime in various fields has been presented with documented evidence in the court,” he added.Setayeshi further said that the Judiciary has made sure that all the defendants in the case have access to lawyers.