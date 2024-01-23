0
Tuesday 23 January 2024 - 22:20

Syria Says Recent Jordanian Airstrikes "Unjustified"

In a statement, the ministry said it regretted the strikes, which targeted villages in the southern countryside of southern Sweida province, resulting in the deaths of ten civilians, including children and women, Xinhua reported.

It stressed that there is no justification for such operations within its sovereign territory.

The statement said Syria had sent messages to Jordan, proposing practical steps to control the borders and expressed its willingness to collaborate with Jordan. However, such messages were ignored, with no response or acknowledgment received from the Jordanian side, said the statement.

Syria's complaint came in light of intensified Jordanian cross-border operations and airstrikes against drug traffickers in Sweida. The operation aims to crack down on drug trafficking networks and prevent drug smuggling from the Syrian countryside into Jordan and the Persian Gulf States.
