Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Airbase in Northern Occupied Lands

Hezbollah movement said Tuesday that it had again targeted a sensitive Israel military air traffic control base in northern occu[ied lands with a barrage of rockets.The movement said the attacks were in response to “recent assassinations and repeated attacks on civilians” in Lebanon and Syria.It said it had launched a “large number” of missiles at the Mount Meron base, in its second such attack in recent weeks. There was no immediate comment from Zionist regime of Israel's military.The Israeli military admitted that in its first attack on the Mount Meron base by Hezbollah there was damage to site.