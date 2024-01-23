0
Tuesday 23 January 2024 - 22:25

21 Israeli Forces Killed in Ambush Southern Gaza

Story Code : 1111153
21 Israeli Forces Killed in Ambush Southern Gaza
In a statement, spokesman for the Israeli regime's military Daniel Hagari said that Hamas forces fired a rocket-propelled grenade at an Israeli tank, while, simultaneously, an explosion caused two two-story buildings to collapse.

The buildings collapsed due to this explosion, while most of the forces were inside and near them, Hagari added.

He said an investigation had been launched into the incident as the explosion was the result of mines planted by Israeli forces, though the cause of their detonation is yet to be confirmed.

The military published the names of 10 soldiers, while the families of the remaining 11 were notified.

The deaths bring the death toll of Israeli forces in Gaza since a ground operation began on Oct. 27 to 219, while the military's overall death toll since the launch of the Israeli offensive against Gaza on Oct. 7 has risen to 556.

Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group against the occupying entity.

The US has offered untrammeled support for Israel during the onslaught that has so far killed at least 25,295 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 63,000 others.

The Israeli attack has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.
