0
Tuesday 23 January 2024 - 22:30

Hungary's Orban Invites Swedish PM to Discuss NATO Membership Bid

Story Code : 1111156
Hungary
"Today I sent an invitation letter to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for a visit to Hungary to negotiate on Sweden’s NATO accession," Orbán wrote on X, formerly Twitter, DPA international reported.

Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the 31-nation alliance that have yet to approve Sweden's request to join.

Orbán's message came on the same day that the Turkish parliament is scheduled to vote on Sweden's accession.

In Hungary's parliament, the vote is now only a formality as the relevant committees have already gave the green light.

But the final vote has been repeatedly postponed at Orban's instigation, out of anger at criticism from Stockholm about the state of the rule of law in Hungary.

Orban has said that Hungary and Turkey are not working together to stall Sweden's application, but that each government had its own concerns.
Comment


Featured Stories
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
23 January 2024
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
23 January 2024
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
23 January 2024
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
23 January 2024
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
23 January 2024
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
23 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
23 January 2024
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
22 January 2024
Jordan: Israel Can Be Saved from Misery by Accepting Palestinian State
Jordan: Israel Can Be Saved from Misery by Accepting Palestinian State
22 January 2024
Yemen Not to Attack Russian, Chinese, German Ships in Red Sea
Yemen Not to Attack Russian, Chinese, German Ships in Red Sea
22 January 2024
Netanyahu Disappoints UK
Netanyahu Disappoints UK
22 January 2024
Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes
22 January 2024