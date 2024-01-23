Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on Islamic governments to join hands and cut off the lifeline of the Zionist regime in response to its onslaught against Gaza.

The organizers of the National Congress for the Commemoration of the 24,000 Martyrs from Tehran met with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on Tuesday.In the gathering, the Leader criticized the officials of Islamic countries for their poor conduct regarding the highly crucial situation in Gaza, saying, "Sometimes the positions and statements of the officials of the Islamic countries are wrong because they talk about an issue such as the ceasefire in Gaza, which is beyond their control and is in the hands of the evil Zionist enemy. The officials of Islamic countries should focus on matters that are within their control."The Leader stressed the importance for officials in the Islamic countries to sever all ties with the Zionist regime in order to cripple its power, Khamenei.ir reported."That which is in the hands of the officials of the Islamic countries is to cut off the lifeline of the Zionist regime. Islamic countries should cut off their political and economic relations with the Zionist regime and they should also refrain from supporting this regime," the Leader stated.“Despite the inadequate conduct of the officials of Islamic countries and despite all the difficulties, as stated in the Quran, ‘God is with the righteous people and wherever God is, there is victory',” Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.The Leader also noted that the victory of the people of Gaza is inevitable, adding, "the Almighty God will show this victory to the Islamic Ummah in the not-too-distant future, and it will bring joy to the hearts of Muslims, especially the people of Palestine and Gaza."The complete statements of the Leader in the meeting will be made available concurrently with the Congress for the Commemoration of the 24,000 martyrs from Tehran.