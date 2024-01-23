0
Tuesday 23 January 2024 - 22:37

WHO Deeply Concerned As “Israel” Storms Hospital in Gaza

Story Code : 1111163
WHO Deeply Concerned As “Israel” Storms Hospital in Gaza
Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on social media on Monday that reports of continuous fighting in the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital, and Monday raid at Al-Kheir Hospital in Gaza are “deeply worrisome.”

“Not only do they put patients and people seeking safety within these facilities at risk, but they also prevent newly injured people outside the hospitals from being reached and receiving care. This must end,” Tedros added.

On Monday, “Israeli” tanks and military vehicles advanced into Khan Younis, placed Al-Amal Hospital under siege, and stormed Al-Kheir Hospital, in Gaza’s bloodiest fighting of the new year so far, cutting the wounded off from trauma care, Palestinian officials said.

The incursion comes as “Israeli” troops advance for the first time, into the Al-Mawasi district near the Mediterranean Coast, west of Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza.

After the troops stormed Al-Kheir hospital they arrested medical staff, Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra told Reuters.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] said tanks had also surrounded another Khan Younis hospital, al-Amal, headquarters of the rescue agency, which had lost contact with its staff there.

According to Qudra at least 50 people were martyred overnight in Khan Yunis, and the siege of medical facilities meant dozens of dead and wounded were beyond the reach of rescuers.

“The ‘Israeli’ occupation is preventing ambulance vehicles from moving to recover bodies of martyrs and the wounded from western Khan Younis,” he said.

The PRCS on Tuesday also reported that the “Israeli” forces targeted its headquarters in Khan Yunis with artillery shelling and gunfire from “Israeli” drones, preventing the rescue organization from reaching the wounded.

“‘Israeli’ Occupation targets the PRCS’s headquarters in Khan Yunis with artillery shelling on the fourth floor, coinciding with intense gunfire from ‘Israeli’ drones, resulting in injuries among internally displaced individuals who sought safety on our premises,” it said on X.

“We are deeply worried about what is happening around our hospital,” said Tommaso Della Longa, spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
Comment


Featured Stories
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
23 January 2024
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
23 January 2024
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
23 January 2024
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
23 January 2024
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
23 January 2024
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
23 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
23 January 2024
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
22 January 2024
Jordan: Israel Can Be Saved from Misery by Accepting Palestinian State
Jordan: Israel Can Be Saved from Misery by Accepting Palestinian State
22 January 2024
Yemen Not to Attack Russian, Chinese, German Ships in Red Sea
Yemen Not to Attack Russian, Chinese, German Ships in Red Sea
22 January 2024
Netanyahu Disappoints UK
Netanyahu Disappoints UK
22 January 2024
Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes
22 January 2024