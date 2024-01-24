0
Wednesday 24 January 2024 - 08:04

6 Killed, 14 Injured in Mongolia Gas Explosion: Officials

Story Code : 1111210
6 Killed, 14 Injured in Mongolia Gas Explosion: Officials
A vehicle carrying 60 tons of liquified natural gas (LNG) collided with a car and exploded early Wednesday, the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on its website, Channel News Asia reports.

"According to preliminary results, three people died in the fire," NEMA said on its website, adding three firefighters had also been killed while 14 had been sent for medical treatment.

Ten of those were taken for treatment for burns, while one child was being treated for poisoning and three other infants were being cared for.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and the fire had been extinguished, it added.

Images shared by NEMA showed emergency services at the scene of the fire, with huge flames engulfing the street.

The pictures showed the burnt-out husks of two vehicles and widespread damage to the street, with windows blown out at a nearby school.

An AFP journalist on the scene saw the remains of the truck, with little left but twisted metal.

Residents of a nearby apartment block had been temporarily relocated, NEMA said, adding roads around the area were closed as authorities worked to clean up debris.

US Ambassador to Mongolia Richard Buangan said he was "deeply saddened to learn of the tragic accident".

"I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and colleagues of the NEMA staff members who lost their lives in this devastating event," he said in a post on social media platform X.

The European Union (EU)'s ambassador to Mongolia, Axelle Nicaise, also said she was "shocked and devastated" by the accident.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as 'Religious' Obligation
24 January 2024
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
24 January 2024
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
24 January 2024
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
23 January 2024
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
23 January 2024
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
23 January 2024
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
23 January 2024
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
23 January 2024
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
23 January 2024
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
23 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
23 January 2024
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
22 January 2024