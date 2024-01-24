0
Wednesday 24 January 2024 - 08:05

France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability

Story Code : 1111211
In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Tuesday, Sejourne says Iran plays a “positive and constructive” role in preserving peace and stability in the region.

He also stressed the need to prevent the escalation of tensions in the region.

For his part, Amir-Abdollahian welcomed the continuation of talks and consultations between Tehran and Paris over the mutual interests and the ways to broaden the bilateral ties.

The Iranian minister also strongly condemned the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the people of Gaza, stressing the need for serious efforts by the international community to stop the Israeli war crimes, establish an immediate ceasefire, and confront the forced displacement of Palestinians.

In the meeting, the two top diplomats also underscored the necessity of maintaining and expanding bilateral relations.
