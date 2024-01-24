0
Wednesday 24 January 2024 - 08:07

Iran Warship Bears Message of 'Readiness' for Enemies: Cmdr.

Story Code : 1111212
The vessel which was inducted earlier in the month, features sophisticated radar-evading technologies and can cruise within a radius of 2,000 nautical miles without being detected. It relies on four homegrown propulsion systems and has a naval endurance of 14 days.

"Abu Mahdi Muhandis bears the message of peace and friendship for the Muslim countries of the Persian Gulf region," Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri told Iran's al-Alam Arabic-language television news network on Tuesday. "But if ill-wishers sought to create a problem, the vessel would bear the message of readiness in the face of the enemies," he added.

"We enjoy complete readiness, and should be constantly ready. In the same context, the drills that we hold in the region are indicative of our readiness," the commander noted.

"The Persian Gulf region is home to us and neighboring countries," Tangsiri said elsewhere in his remarks.

Foreigners resort to "fabricating enemies" so they can extend their regional presence and keep up their arms sales here, Tangsiri said.

This is while, "foreigners' military presence [in the Persian Gulf region] makes no proper sense for either the people of the region or [concerning the issue of] regional security," he noted, adding, "Foreign [military] presence in the region is disruptive to [regional] security."

"There is no need for extra-regional presence [here], and establishment of calm takes place by the agency of the regional countries."

Tangsiri, meanwhile, proposed taking place of joint naval exercises among the region's Muslim countries towards enhancement of their ability to preserve regional security.
