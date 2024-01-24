Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as 'Religious' Obligation

Islam Times - Yemeni Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Saleh Habtoor emphasized the "religious" duty of supporting Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

He predicted that the United States will face defeat in attempts to invade Yemen, similar to other battles across the region.In an interview with Press TV's Face-to-Face program, Abdulaziz bin Habtour reaffirmed Yemen's unwavering support for the Palestinian people in Gaza amid Israel's months-long aggression. The Yemeni Prime Minister pointed to Yemen's decision to target Israeli-owned and -bound ships in the Red Sea as a religious duty in response to Washington's backing of Israeli actions in Gaza."What is happening in the world in general and what is happening in Palestine in particular pushes any person who has a little dignity and humanity; this decision was based on humanitarian, religious, and moral aspects to support our people in Palestine," stated Abdulaziz bin Habtour.He emphasized that considerations, whether geopolitical, strategic, or alliances, are insignificant in the face of the religious duty to support Palestinians. According to him, the attacks have impacted Israel's economy, with more than 90 percent of the capacity in the port of Eilat reported as idle.Censuring the US and UK as colonial powers, Abdulaziz bin Habtour accused them of protecting Israel, a country they established illegally. He stated, "The United States and Britain are aggressive countries against all of humanity not against Yemen alone or any other country seeking liberation from Western colonialism."When asked about Yemen's readiness to confront US and British attacks considering their military might, he expressed confidence in the people, history, and future, asserting, "The US will fail in every battle it enters." Bin Habtour cited historical examples of US defeats in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the failure of imposing a siege on Iran since 1979.Yemenis have openly supported Palestine's struggle against Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza. The Israeli military campaign has resulted in significant casualties, and Yemeni forces have responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli-occupied territories. Israeli shipping companies reportedly rerouted vessels due to fears of Yemeni forces' attacks.