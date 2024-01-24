0
Wednesday 24 January 2024 - 08:12

US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq

Story Code : 1111216
The announcement was made by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), claiming that the strikes specifically targeted the Kataib Hezbollah resistance group in Iraq. The operation took place just after midnight local time on Wednesday.

The airstrikes were strategically aimed at Kataib Hezbollah's headquarters in Iraq, along with their storage and training facilities, as claimed in the official statement from CENTCOM.

Over the past few months, resistance groups in Iraq and Syria have launched numerous attacks on US bases in the region. The surge in hostilities followed the Israeli regime's military actions against the people of Gaza in October.

The Pentagon has described the latest attacks as the largest since the conflict's inception. These attacks involved the firing of rockets and missiles at a US air base in western Iraq last Saturday, resulting in injuries to several American troops.

Iraq's government had previously condemned a round of US airstrikes against Kataib Hezbollah in the preceding month. The condemnation labeled the airstrikes as "an unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty."

The December airstrikes resulted in the death of one member of Baghdad's security forces and left 18 people injured, including civilians, according to the Iraqi prime minister's office.
