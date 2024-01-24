0
Wednesday 24 January 2024 - 21:41

UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi

Story Code : 1111357
UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi
"The United Nations has lost its effectiveness in this matter and has gone to the sidelines,” President Raisi said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara on Wednesday.
 
Raeisi stressed that those who have committed crimes against the Palestinians must be held accountable.
 
The Iranian president said that Palestine is the most important issue of the Islamic world and humanity, adding that the United States is responsible for the Israeli atrocities in Gaza because of its support of the regime.
 
Raeisi said that regional cooperation was the only solution to address terrorism in the region. “Iran-Turkiye cooperation in the fight against terrorism is of great importance,” he added.
 
The president said Iran regards the security of Turkiye and other regional countries as its own security.
 
“We are determined to combat terrorism for the security of Turkiye and the countries in the region,” he noted.
 
Raeisi, heading a political and economic delegation to participate in the eighth meeting of Iran-Turkiye Supreme Council of Economic Cooperation, arrived in Ankara earlier on Wednesday and was welcomed by Erdogan.
 
The two presidents had a private meeting before holding the joint press conference. 
Comment


Featured Stories
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as 'Religious' Obligation
24 January 2024
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
24 January 2024
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
24 January 2024
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
23 January 2024
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
23 January 2024
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
23 January 2024
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
23 January 2024
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
23 January 2024
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
23 January 2024
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
23 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
23 January 2024
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
22 January 2024