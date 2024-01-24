UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has reiterated that the United Nations has lost its effectiveness regarding the Israeli regime’s genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza.

Raeisi stressed that those who have committed crimes against the Palestinians must be held accountable.

The Iranian president said that Palestine is the most important issue of the Islamic world and humanity, adding that the United States is responsible for the Israeli atrocities in Gaza because of its support of the regime.

Raeisi said that regional cooperation was the only solution to address terrorism in the region. “Iran-Turkiye cooperation in the fight against terrorism is of great importance,” he added.

The president said Iran regards the security of Turkiye and other regional countries as its own security.

“We are determined to combat terrorism for the security of Turkiye and the countries in the region,” he noted.

Raeisi, heading a political and economic delegation to participate in the eighth meeting of Iran-Turkiye Supreme Council of Economic Cooperation, arrived in Ankara earlier on Wednesday and was welcomed by Erdogan.

The two presidents had a private meeting before holding the joint press conference.

