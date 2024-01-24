Islam Times - Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Arji has said that the US forces' attack on Popular Mobilization Forces was a violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

The US should put pressure to stop aggression against Gaza instead of targeting and bombing the headquarters of an Iraqi national institution, he added.

According to the Iraqi media, the military college in Jurf Sakhar and an area near Trebil crossing on the Iraq-Jordan border were targeted in the US attacks.

Earlier, Al-Mayadeen reported at least five loud explosions in Jurf Sakhar.

Targeting the PMF headquarters is an assault and a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and does not help the situation calm down, Arji wrote on X on Wednesday.