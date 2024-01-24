Rights Group: Israel’s Targeting of Thousands of Displaced Gazans Is Perpetuation of Genocide

Islam Times - The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said that the Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of thousands of displaced people in Al-Mawasi, West of Khan Yunis, in the Southern Gaza Strip, which was declared as a safe zone, constitutes a perpetuation of the ongoing crime of genocide in the Strip.

The IOF has ramped up their attacks on Khan Younis since the evening of Sunday, January 21, by launching dozens of airstrikes and fire belts to cover up a ground incursion, all the way to the West of Khan Yunis camp. They besieged shelter centers housing tens of thousands of displaced people in the Western part of the city and in Al-Mawasi area.

The statement highlighted that the IOF bombed five shelter centers, most notably Al-Aqsa University, in which five civilians were martyred, including two children and two women, The University College, in which one civilian was martyred, Khalidiya School, in which one girl was martyred, and Al-Mawasi School where a number of displaced people were martyred. Thousands of others were trapped inside the United Nations building.

Euro-Med highlighted that thousands of displaced people in the region were forced to flee towards Rafah and Deir Al-Balah. Some of them were targeted by the IOF while on the roads after leaving their homes.

The IOF fired dozens of artillery shells from tanks and boats towards the Al-Mawasi area, which houses tens of thousands of displaced people, leaving a number of martyrs and wounded while attempting to head to the south, it added.

Euro-Med announced it has documented the death of at least 70 civilians, including women and children, as a result of Israeli targeting of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area and western Khan Yunis.

A Gazan woman told Euro-Med, “a shell fire landed near us, and the tent caught fire. My daughter who was next to me, was completely burned, and my husband was burned as well. We rushed out of the tent. I suffered an injury to my hand and fractures to my fingers. I had to move out with my burned daughter. I am in shock. I want to see my husband and daughter.”

The Euro-Med said that it received testimonies on Israeli field executions, and shooting at three people who were raising white flags while trying to reach their home in order to evacuate 50 members of their families from a besieged house west of Khan Yunis camp.

Euro-Med stressed that Israel’s launching of deliberate military attacks against shelter and displacement centers explicitly violates the international law, especially international humanitarian law, in principle and method.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor stressed that the laws of war prohibit, under any justification, the deliberate targeting of civilians, and considers their forced displacement a grave violation that amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Monitor confirmed that these data require the International Court of Justice to accelerate its decision on taking urgent measures to stop the genocide committed by Israel against the residents of the Gaza Strip, and to protect them from any additional serious and irreparable harm.

The Euro-Med Monitor added in a statement, “this indicates Israel’s efforts to implement its plans of forced displacement against the Gazan residents and to emphasize that there is no safe place in Gaza, The Palestinian Information Center reported.