0
Wednesday 24 January 2024 - 22:02

US House Panel Probing Capitol Breach Finds Democrats Deleted Files Before GOP Took Control

Story Code : 1111364
US House Panel Probing Capitol Breach Finds Democrats Deleted Files Before GOP Took Control
Findings have revealed that 117 files were deleted on January 1, 2023, and that in addition to being deleted documents were also encrypted. However, not all was lost as investigators have since been able to recover the files, according to a digital forensics team hired by the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight which made the discovery. Fox News first reported the incident.
 
Red flags were initially sounded as Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), the new chairman of the January 6 panel, wrote his predecessor about the data turned over to government officials at the end of the previous congressional term.
 
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) relayed that the panel had forked over some four terabytes' worth of findings, but incoming committee members were given just two terabytes.
 
Handling such vital data has caused some disquiet among Republican House members. Subcommittee member Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) confirmed the authenticity of the reports to the media, stating that the panel does not know the full contents of the deleted data.
 
“The Democrat-led J6 Select Committee obviously took great strides to shield certain information from us...The question is: why? What are they trying to hide? Their whole plan was to ‘get to the truth of the matter.’ They obviously didn’t want the real truth, just ‘their’ truth," another panel member, Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), disclosed to the press.
 
The Republican-led committee has made interesting findings.
 
“One recovered file disclosed the identity of an individual whose testimony was not archived by the Select Committee,” per extracts from Loudermilk’s letter seen by media, which implies an earlier admission by Thompson not filing all data. Among the unarchived files are “specific transcribed interviews and depositions to the White House and Department of Homeland Security.”
 
Loudermilk has since requested the “unedited and unredacted transcripts” of the testimonies from the Department of Homeland Security and the White House Counsel’s Office. He demanded their compliance to turn in the files by January 24, 2024.
 
The Georgia lawmaker has also lauded current House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) support toward the committee’s investigation. He told news outlets that forensic professionals recovered “numerous digital records from hard drives archived by the Select Committee”.
 
“If the former January 6 Select Committee has nothing to hide, then why would they prevent Americans from seeing all the evidence produced in their investigation? They were hiding something, and we will continue to uncover the truth,” Loudermilk remarked.
 
In 2021, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formed a bipartisan panel to investigate the Capitol breach. After an 18-month probe, the final report outlined the alleged role of then-President Donald Trump in what was described as "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the 2020 election, and also assigned blame over the "leadership and law enforcement failures within the US Capitol [that] left the complex vulnerable on January 6, 2021."
Comment


Featured Stories
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as 'Religious' Obligation
24 January 2024
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
24 January 2024
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
24 January 2024
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
23 January 2024
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
23 January 2024
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
23 January 2024
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
23 January 2024
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
23 January 2024
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
Iran Says Reserves Right to Respond to Israeli Assassination of Advisers in Syria
23 January 2024
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
Senior Hamas Official: Over Half a Million Gazans at Risk of Death from Starvation
23 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
Iraqi Resistance Hits Ashdod Port in Occupied Palestine
23 January 2024
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
22 January 2024