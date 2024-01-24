US House Panel Probing Capitol Breach Finds Democrats Deleted Files Before GOP Took Control

Islam Times - Newly surfaced reports revealed that the former US House panel investigating the 2021 Capitol riot deleted dozens of files from their findings last year, just as Democrats were set to lose their majority in the lower congressional chamber in January.

Red flags were initially sounded as Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), the new chairman of the January 6 panel, wrote his predecessor about the data turned over to government officials at the end of the previous congressional term.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) relayed that the panel had forked over some four terabytes' worth of findings, but incoming committee members were given just two terabytes.

Handling such vital data has caused some disquiet among Republican House members. Subcommittee member Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) confirmed the authenticity of the reports to the media, stating that the panel does not know the full contents of the deleted data.

“The Democrat-led J6 Select Committee obviously took great strides to shield certain information from us...The question is: why? What are they trying to hide? Their whole plan was to ‘get to the truth of the matter.’ They obviously didn’t want the real truth, just ‘their’ truth," another panel member, Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), disclosed to the press.

The Republican-led committee has made interesting findings.

“One recovered file disclosed the identity of an individual whose testimony was not archived by the Select Committee,” per extracts from Loudermilk’s letter seen by media, which implies an earlier admission by Thompson not filing all data. Among the unarchived files are “specific transcribed interviews and depositions to the White House and Department of Homeland Security.”

Loudermilk has since requested the “unedited and unredacted transcripts” of the testimonies from the Department of Homeland Security and the White House Counsel’s Office. He demanded their compliance to turn in the files by January 24, 2024.

The Georgia lawmaker has also lauded current House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) support toward the committee’s investigation. He told news outlets that forensic professionals recovered “numerous digital records from hard drives archived by the Select Committee”.

“If the former January 6 Select Committee has nothing to hide, then why would they prevent Americans from seeing all the evidence produced in their investigation? They were hiding something, and we will continue to uncover the truth,” Loudermilk remarked.

In 2021, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formed a bipartisan panel to investigate the Capitol breach. After an 18-month probe, the final report outlined the alleged role of then-President Donald Trump in what was described as "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the 2020 election, and also assigned blame over the "leadership and law enforcement failures within the US Capitol [that] left the complex vulnerable on January 6, 2021."

Findings have revealed that 117 files were deleted on January 1, 2023, and that in addition to being deleted documents were also encrypted. However, not all was lost as investigators have since been able to recover the files, according to a digital forensics team hired by the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight which made the discovery. Fox News first reported the incident.