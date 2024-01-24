0
Wednesday 24 January 2024 - 22:14

Namibia Calls on NAM to Unite Towards Demanding an End to “Israeli” War on Gaza

Story Code : 1111367
Namibian Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks on Tuesday, speaking on the sidelines of a NAM summit in the Ugandan capital Kampala.
 
The “Israeli” entity launched the war on October 7, 2023 following Operation al-Aqsa Flood by Gaza's resistance movements.
 
Close to 25,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have lost their lives so far as a result of the brutal onslaught and a concomitant siege, which the regime has imposed on the territory with all-out American military and political support.
 
The Namibian official said "quite a number of member states" had expressed support during the NAM summit for a lawsuit that was lodged by South Africa against the “Israeli” entity at the International Court of Justice last month over the regime’s onslaught on Gaza.
 
Several countries, including Namibia, the Maldives, and Pakistan, have announced support for the proceedings.
 
On Sunday, a Belgian minister also pledged her country’s backing for the case.
 
Nandi-Ndaitwah asserted that, despite being individually small in size, NAM's constituent members comprised the majority of the world's population, and could do much in case they chose to work together.
 
"We have to accept that we are in the world, where you have some who are strong. But now, as the Non-Aligned [Movement], we feel that in our number, no matter that individually we are small, in all different characteristics I've mentioned, if we can work together, we'll be able at least to help the citizens, the majority of the world citizens."
 
NAM is a forum of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with any major power bloc.
