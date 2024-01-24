0
Wednesday 24 January 2024 - 22:53

Iranian, Russian Diplomats Discuss Syria Peace

The representatives of Iran and Russia, two of the three guarantor states of the Astana Process for peace in Syria, held a meeting on the sidelines of the 21st meeting of the Astana Format in Kazakhstan on Wednesday morning.
 
Khaji and Lavrentiev discussed the ways for cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the settlement of crisis in Syria and establishment of peace and security in the Arab country.
 
They also talked about the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.
 
Denouncing the Zionist regime’s atrocities in Gaza, the Iranian adviser said Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians under the auspices of the US and other Western governments.
 
Khaji also stressed the need to stall the Zionist regime’s massacre machine and deliver humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza.
 
At least 25,700 people have been killed and 63,740 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
 
Mass panic has been also sparked as the Israeli forces have issued evacuation orders for about 513,000 people crammed into an area in southern Gaza.
