0
Wednesday 24 January 2024 - 23:00

Kremlin: Approval of Sweden’s NATO Membership Bid Turkey’s Sovereign Right

Story Code : 1111375
Kremlin: Approval of Sweden’s NATO Membership Bid Turkey’s Sovereign Right
"Turkey is still a member of the North Atlantic Alliance," Peskov said. "This is an absolutely evident fact. (Ankara) has its obligations, has its negotiating processes in this alliance," TASS reported.
 
"This is Turkey’s sovereign decision," Peskov stressed.
 
Sweden applied for NATO’s membership in May 2022. As a NATO ally, Turkey demanded that the Nordic country lift its embargo on defense exports to Ankara and pushed for cooperation in fighting terrorism. Despite a range of mutual complaints, the bill on the ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid was submitted to the Turkish parliament in October 2023.
 
However, Sweden will not automatically join the North Atlantic Alliance even after the Turkish president approves the parliament’s decision, as another NATO ally, Hungary, has yet to greenlight its accession.
Comment


Featured Stories
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
US Planning to Withdraw from Syria: Report
US Planning to Withdraw from Syria: Report
24 January 2024
Iraq Says US Attack on PMF Violates Iraq
Iraq Says US Attack on PMF Violates Iraq's Sovereignty
24 January 2024
UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi
UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi
24 January 2024
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
24 January 2024
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as 'Religious' Obligation
24 January 2024
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
24 January 2024
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
24 January 2024
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
23 January 2024
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
23 January 2024
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
23 January 2024
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
23 January 2024
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
23 January 2024