Wednesday 24 January 2024 - 23:04

Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says

Story Code : 1111376
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, the top military adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, held talks with Vincent Cassard, the head of the ICRC office in Iran, in Tehran on Wednesday.
 
Describing the Zionist regime’s genocidal crimes in Gaza as the West Asia region’s overriding issue of concern, the general reminded the ICRC that it should not satisfy itself that issuing mere statements would be enough to condemn the Israeli and American policies that have killed over 25,000 people in Gaza.
 
Denouncing the silence of the self-proclaimed advocates of human rights in the West on the heinous Israeli atrocities in Palestine, the Iranian general said, “The ICRC should contribute, in practice, to the establishment of a ceasefire (in Gaza) and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Palestine, who have been deprived of even drinking water and food.”
 
General Rahim Safavi emphasized that the criterion for supporting Palestine is not political statements, but practical measures by the governments and organizations.
 
At least 25,700 people have been killed and 63,740 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
 
Mass panic has been also sparked as the Israeli forces have issued evacuation orders for about 513,000 people crammed into an area in southern Gaza.
