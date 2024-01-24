0
Wednesday 24 January 2024 - 23:08

South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Several Cruise Missiles into Sea

Story Code : 1111378
South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Several Cruise Missiles into Sea
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday that the US and South Korean militaries were analyzing the launches. It did not immediately confirm the exact number of missiles fired or their specific flight details, AP reported.
 
The launches marked North Korea’s second known launch event of the year, following a Jan. 14 flight test-firing of the country’s first solid-fuel intermediate range ballistic missile, which reflected its efforts to advance its lineup of weapons targeting US military bases in Japan and Guam.
 
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased in recent months as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to accelerate weapons development and issue threats of nuclear conflict with the United States and its Asian allies. The United States, South Korea and Japan in response have been expanding their combined military exercises, which Kim portrays as invasion rehearsals, and sharpening their deterrence strategies built around nuclear-capable US assets.
 
In the latest tit-for-tat, North Korea said last week it conducted a test of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone in response to a combined naval exercise by the United States, South Korea and Japan, as it continued to blame its rivals for tensions in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
US Planning to Withdraw from Syria: Report
US Planning to Withdraw from Syria: Report
24 January 2024
Iraq Says US Attack on PMF Violates Iraq
Iraq Says US Attack on PMF Violates Iraq's Sovereignty
24 January 2024
UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi
UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi
24 January 2024
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
24 January 2024
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as 'Religious' Obligation
24 January 2024
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
24 January 2024
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
24 January 2024
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
23 January 2024
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
23 January 2024
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
23 January 2024
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
23 January 2024
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
23 January 2024