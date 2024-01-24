0
Wednesday 24 January 2024 - 23:15

Israeli Military 'Encircles' Khan Younis After Two Dozen Soldiers Killed in Gaza

Story Code : 1111379
Israeli Military
"Over the past day, troops carried out an extensive operation during which they encircled Khan Younis and deepened the operation in the area," stated the regime's military on Tuesday, designating the city as a stronghold of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.
 
Regarding the attacks on Gaza's second-largest city, the Israeli military added that the regime’s ground troops engaged in close-quarters combat, directed air strikes, and used intelligence to coordinate fire.
 
Al Jazeera's Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Rafah in southern Gaza, expressed concern that the Israeli army's operations would exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Khan Younis, which has been facing extreme shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.
 
Khan Younis, initially designated as a safe zone for evacuees, is now witnessing suffering and devastation due to the military actions.
 
Israeli forces killed at least 65 people in attacks on Khan Younis on Monday, according to medical sources. Palestinian officials said that Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 have resulted in 25,490 deaths and 63,000 injuries.
 
Gaza's Ministry of Health expressed concern about the safety of Nasser Hospital and El Amal City Hospital in Khan Younis, as they are under "extreme danger" from Israeli bombardment. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported Israeli drones targeting individuals near El Amal Hospital.
 
Leo Cans, the head of mission for Palestine with Doctors Without Borders, highlighted the challenges faced by healthcare workers in Nasser Hospital, with 20% still working and the majority forced to flee for their safety.
 
The regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday as one of the deadliest days for Israel, with 21 soldiers killed in an explosion in central Gaza and three in a separate attack in southern Gaza. 
 
The day's death toll coincides with growing discontent within Israel over Netanyahu's war strategy, with former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot expressing skepticism about the campaign's success.
Comment


Featured Stories
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
US Planning to Withdraw from Syria: Report
US Planning to Withdraw from Syria: Report
24 January 2024
Iraq Says US Attack on PMF Violates Iraq
Iraq Says US Attack on PMF Violates Iraq's Sovereignty
24 January 2024
UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi
UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi
24 January 2024
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
24 January 2024
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as 'Religious' Obligation
24 January 2024
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
24 January 2024
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
24 January 2024
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
23 January 2024
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
Germany Preparing for Russia Attack against NATO in 2025
23 January 2024
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
UAE Funded Political Assassinations in Yemen, BBC Reveals
23 January 2024
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
Diplomatic Relations in Exchange for Palestinian State; Arabs Seek Deal with Israel
23 January 2024
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
US, UK Launch New Aggression on Yemen: Ansarullah Announces New Op
23 January 2024