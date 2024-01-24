Israeli Military 'Encircles' Khan Younis After Two Dozen Soldiers Killed in Gaza

Islam Times - The Israeli military has announced that its ground forces have "encircled" the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, responding to the largest single-day toll in the three-month war, with 24 soldiers killed in the enclave.

Regarding the attacks on Gaza's second-largest city, the Israeli military added that the regime’s ground troops engaged in close-quarters combat, directed air strikes, and used intelligence to coordinate fire.

Al Jazeera's Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Rafah in southern Gaza, expressed concern that the Israeli army's operations would exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Khan Younis, which has been facing extreme shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

Khan Younis, initially designated as a safe zone for evacuees, is now witnessing suffering and devastation due to the military actions.

Israeli forces killed at least 65 people in attacks on Khan Younis on Monday, according to medical sources. Palestinian officials said that Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 have resulted in 25,490 deaths and 63,000 injuries.

Gaza's Ministry of Health expressed concern about the safety of Nasser Hospital and El Amal City Hospital in Khan Younis, as they are under "extreme danger" from Israeli bombardment. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported Israeli drones targeting individuals near El Amal Hospital.

Leo Cans, the head of mission for Palestine with Doctors Without Borders, highlighted the challenges faced by healthcare workers in Nasser Hospital, with 20% still working and the majority forced to flee for their safety.

The regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday as one of the deadliest days for Israel, with 21 soldiers killed in an explosion in central Gaza and three in a separate attack in southern Gaza.

The day's death toll coincides with growing discontent within Israel over Netanyahu's war strategy, with former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot expressing skepticism about the campaign's success.

"Over the past day, troops carried out an extensive operation during which they encircled Khan Younis and deepened the operation in the area," stated the regime's military on Tuesday, designating the city as a stronghold of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.