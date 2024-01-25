0
Thursday 25 January 2024 - 08:58

ICJ to Deliver Interim Ruling on Genocide Case against “Israel” on Friday

Story Code : 1111428
ICJ to Deliver Interim Ruling on Genocide Case against “Israel” on Friday
South Africa took “Israel” to the ICJ because of its continuous genocide against the Palestinian people, particularly during the latest aggression in Gaza.

The South African delegation requested nine provisional measures from the court, which included ordering the “Israeli” army to end its military actions in Gaza while the case proceeds, aimed at forcing a ceasefire.

ICJ Judge President Joan Donoghue had said, after the opening oral submissions, a decision would be rendered “as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, South Africa’s foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, is flying to The Hague to be present on Friday.

The announcement of Pandor’s travel plans does not necessarily mean South Africa knows the verdict will be in its favor, but does reflect a confidence in Pretoria that their request is going to be met at least partially.

A judgment on the merits of the South African proofs that “Israel” is committing genocide under the 1948 Geneva convention is many years off, but the ICJ, the UN’s highest court, has powers to issue the equivalent of an interim injunction.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Forces Target US Warships in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemeni Forces Target US Warships in Solidarity with Gaza
US Talk of Negotiating Future of Troops in Iraq
US Talk of Negotiating Future of Troops in Iraq
25 January 2024
Iran’s Raisi Calls for UN Reform, Says Body Unable to End Gaza Genocide
Iran’s Raisi Calls for UN Reform, Says Body Unable to End Gaza Genocide
25 January 2024
ICJ to Deliver Interim Ruling on Genocide Case against “Israel” on Friday
ICJ to Deliver Interim Ruling on Genocide Case against “Israel” on Friday
25 January 2024
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
24 January 2024
US Planning to Withdraw from Syria: Report
US Planning to Withdraw from Syria: Report
24 January 2024
Iraq Says US Attack on PMF Violates Iraq
Iraq Says US Attack on PMF Violates Iraq's Sovereignty
24 January 2024
UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi
UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi
24 January 2024
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
24 January 2024
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as
Yemeni PM Foresees US Defeat, Deems Gaza Support as 'Religious' Obligation
24 January 2024
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
France: Iran Playing Positive Role in Maintaining Regional Stability
24 January 2024
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
Three Reasons Europeans Don’t Want War in Red Sea
24 January 2024
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
Muslim States Should Cut Off Israel’s Lifeline: Ayatollah Khamenei
23 January 2024