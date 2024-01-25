ICJ to Deliver Interim Ruling on Genocide Case against “Israel” on Friday

Islam Times - The International Court of Justice [ICJ] at The Hague has confirmed that it will rule regarding measures requested in by South Africa in the case against the apartheid “Israeli” entity on Friday afternoon.

South Africa took “Israel” to the ICJ because of its continuous genocide against the Palestinian people, particularly during the latest aggression in Gaza.The South African delegation requested nine provisional measures from the court, which included ordering the “Israeli” army to end its military actions in Gaza while the case proceeds, aimed at forcing a ceasefire.ICJ Judge President Joan Donoghue had said, after the opening oral submissions, a decision would be rendered “as soon as possible.”Meanwhile, South Africa’s foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, is flying to The Hague to be present on Friday.The announcement of Pandor’s travel plans does not necessarily mean South Africa knows the verdict will be in its favor, but does reflect a confidence in Pretoria that their request is going to be met at least partially.A judgment on the merits of the South African proofs that “Israel” is committing genocide under the 1948 Geneva convention is many years off, but the ICJ, the UN’s highest court, has powers to issue the equivalent of an interim injunction.