Thursday 25 January 2024

“Israeli” Army Chief Freezes External Military Investigation into October 7

According to the report, Halevi decided to halt the aforementioned external investigation by military experts until the army’s internal investigations were completed. The Chief of Staff had also asked the so-called “State Comptroller” to wait until after the war to carry out the government's investigation.

When the Chief of Staff first informed “Israel’s” War Minister Yoav Gallant of the plan to establish an external committee of military experts to investigate, it was leaked to the “Israeli” media and resulted in a backlash from the entity’s security council members, particularly the “Likud” party's ministers Miri Regev and Dudi Amsalem, and the far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

In particular, the ministers were concerned with the proposed appointment of former “Israeli” Chief of Staff and War Minister Shaul Mofaz considered an outspoken critic of “Israel’s” current prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his “Likud” party.

The other experts reportedly requested to lead the external committee’s investigation were retired Major Generals; Yoav Har-Even, who served as head of the “Israeli” army’s Operations Directorate; Sami Turgeman, who served as head of the Southern Command; and Aharon Ze'evi-Farkash, who headed the Military Intelligence Directorate.

According to the Ynet report, none of the experts had received official letters of appointment or powers.

A week ago, the army’s spokesperson Daniel Hagari said there were “discussions” about the external team and the public would be informed of “what will be concluded.”
