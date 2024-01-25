0
Thursday 25 January 2024 - 09:02

Eurasian Countries Interested in Transport Routes Independent from West: Lavrov

"Just like the majority of countries on the Eurasian continent, we are interested in new (transport) corridors, providing cheaper logistics and faster delivery of goods that are currently being transported either via the Suez Canal or via routes around Africa," the top Russian diplomat said at a news conference to sum up the results of his participation in UN events, TASS reported.

He went on to say that these Eurasian countries "are interested in establishing logistical chains that will be independent from the West and free from the influence of those who systematically abuse their role in global trade and global commercial transportation."

The minister mentioned several variants of such routes, including the North-South corridor from Russia to India via Azerbaijan and Iran, which will essentially connect the Baltic Sea and the Persian Gulf.

"There is also a plan to connect Russia’s Far Eastern ports and India," he added.

He also drew attention to prospects of the Northern Sea Route, which may be of particular interest to India and China.

"Given the factor of the global warming and the very close prospects of it becoming a year-round shipping lane, the Northern Sea Route is a rival to all other routes, with delivering taking around 30% less time than via the Suez Canal," Lavrov said, adding that Russian and Indian officials are now discussing this issue.
