Thursday 25 January 2024 - 09:07

Yemeni Forces Target US Warships in Solidarity with Gaza

Story Code : 1111434
Yemeni Forces Target US Warships in Solidarity with Gaza
According to Yemen's al-Masirah television network, the forces successfully struck American warships, including destroyers, on Wednesday. The vessels were reportedly providing protection for two American commercial ships.

"Despite attempts by the warships to intercept them, our ballistic missiles have reached their targets successfully," stated the forces, revealing that an American warship was "directly hit" and the commercial vessels "were forced to retreat." The entire incident reportedly lasted for two hours.

In the past month, Yemeni forces have engaged in multiple strikes against Israeli vessels or those heading to occupied Palestinian territories' ports as responses to the ongoing genocidal war and siege initiated by the Israeli regime against Gaza since October 7.

The Israeli war has resulted in a significant number of casualties, with around 25,700 Palestinians killed, notably affecting women, children, and adolescents who make up approximately 70 percent of the victims.

The United States and the United Kingdom have responded with missile attacks against Yemeni targets in reaction to these strikes.

The Yemeni Armed Forces concluded their announcement by pledging to persist in their operations "until the blockade against the Gaza Strip was lifted."

They also vowed to continue implementing "defensive measures to counter the US-British aggression" against Yemen.
