Thursday 25 January 2024 - 09:08

North Korea Says Tested New Type of Cruise Missile with Nuclear Capability

The official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday that the Pulhwasal-3-31 missile was still in its development phase and described the missile as “strategic”, implying an intent to arm it with nuclear weapons, Al Jazeera reported.

KCNA did not specify how many missiles were fired.

“The test-fire had no impact on the security of neighboring countries and has nothing to do with the regional situation,” it said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday morning it had detected the launch of “several” cruise missiles from North Korea’s western coast.

The JCS said it was analyzing the launch, which followed the January 19 test of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, and the test-firing of Pyongyang’s first solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile five days earlier.

On Thursday, it said it thought the launch was a test of upgrades to existing missiles’ capabilities. North Korea carried out its first test of a strategic cruise missile in September 2021.

North Korea’s cruise missiles, which tend to be jet-propelled and fly at a lower altitude, are harder to detect and intercept than ballistic missiles and are among a growing arsenal aimed at overwhelming missile defenses in South Korea and Japan.

North Korea claims they are nuclear-capable and have a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles), a distance that would include US military bases in Japan.

Cruise missile tests are not banned under long-running United Nations sanctions imposed over North Korea’s nuclear program.

The latest launch took place as South Korean special forces staged a drill off the country’s east coast, “in light of serious security situations” with North Korea.

The 10-day exercise concludes on Thursday, according to the South’s navy.

“We will achieve our mission to infiltrate deep into the enemy’s territory and neutralize them completely under any circumstances,” the drill’s commander said in a statement.
