Army Clashes with Political Command over October 7 Investigations: Israeli Circles

Islam Times - The Zionist circles continued following up the military setbacks of the occupation forces in Gaza and the repercussions of the failure to liberate the detainees through the military means.

In this regard, the Israeli circles considered that the dilemma lies in the fact that even the negotiation track, viewed as the sole war to liberate the detainees, will be considered a s a victory for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.The strategic influence of the expected Zionist defeat on the future of the occupation entity, as viewed by the Israeli circles, is very serious and detrimental.Eilan Abitar, Arab Affairs Expert, said that the ground offensive in Khan Younis will not enhance liberating the detainees from Gaza, adding that any deal with Hamas will be a major Israeli defeat.MK Metan Kahana voiced support to concluding a deal to liberate the detainees, considering that ending the war is impossible.The military analyst Roi Sharon reported a new clash between the army and the political command as investigations into October 7 events will interrogate only military officers, away from the politicians.