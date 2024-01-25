Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his warm sentiment towards Turkey, highlighting the success of his recent visit to Ankara.

President Raisi emphasized the deep historical and cultural bonds between the two nations, laying the groundwork for further strengthening their bilateral relations."[Our relationship with the Turkish people] is both a heart relationship and a civilizational relationship," declared President Raisi. "In spite of the very good cooperation we had with Turkey, we laid the foundation for improving the level of bilateral relations."He further underscored the common ground between Iran and Turkey on the Palestinian issue. He reiterated the Iranian stance that cutting off economic lifelines to Israel is crucial to ending their "tyranny."President Raisi's visit, upon the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, marked a pivotal moment in Iran-Turkey relations. The two presidents held extensive discussions aimed at solidifying ties and addressing regional concerns.Alongside private meetings, Raisi participated in the eighth meeting of the Supreme Council of Economic Cooperation. This high-level forum yielded concrete results, with ten cooperation agreements signed across various sectors, further paving the way for economic collaboration.President Raisi's Ankara visit represents a significant step forward in Iran's diplomatic efforts to foster closer ties with Turkey.