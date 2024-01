Islam Times - Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance movement targeted the Israeli regime's Iron Dome platforms with two drones on Thursday.

The Lebanese Resistance group carried out the operation on the Iron Dome platforms near the Kfar Blum settlement.Reports suggest that Hezbollah's operation has left causalities.Issuing a statement, the Resistance group stressed that it has carried out this operation in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and its Resistance.