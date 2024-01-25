0
Thursday 25 January 2024 - 23:32

Normalizing Ties with Zionists to Have Heavy Price: Iran FM

Story Code : 1111610
Normalizing Ties with Zionists to Have Heavy Price: Iran FM
Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in an interview with Al-Monitor in New York, where he had traveled to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting on Gaza.

Referring to the post-war Gaza era, the top Iranian diplomat said that Palestinian leaders must be the decision makers and others need to support them. Palestinian-Palestinian dialogue should be formed and they should conclude on how to run Gaza and the West Bank.

Pointing to the latest developments in the region and Gaza, Amir-Abdollahian said that various messages have been exchanged between Tehran and Washington, adding that Iran is not after spreading the war.

Today the US is fighting fiercely alongside Netanyahu in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, he said, adding that supporting the Israeli genocide in Gaza is not in line with US-claimed humanitarian values.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to Yemen's actions in the Red Sea against Israeli-related ships, noting that all Resistance groups in the region act independently and according to their own interest and considerations and do not receive any command from Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime's Iron Dome
“Israeli” Minister: Netanyahu is Responsible for Failure, but Now is not Time for Elections
“Israeli” Minister: Netanyahu is Responsible for Failure, but Now is not Time for Elections
25 January 2024
Senior Cmdr.: Iran Army Highly Prepared to Give Crushing Response to Threats
Senior Cmdr.: Iran Army Highly Prepared to Give Crushing Response to Threats
25 January 2024
Sayyed Houthi: Yemeni Forces Launched 200 Drones, 50 Ballistic Missiles in Support of Gaza
Sayyed Houthi: Yemeni Forces Launched 200 Drones, 50 Ballistic Missiles in Support of Gaza
25 January 2024
Yemeni Forces Target US Warships in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemeni Forces Target US Warships in Solidarity with Gaza
25 January 2024
US Talk of Negotiating Future of Troops in Iraq
US Talk of Negotiating Future of Troops in Iraq
25 January 2024
Iran’s Raisi Calls for UN Reform, Says Body Unable to End Gaza Genocide
Iran’s Raisi Calls for UN Reform, Says Body Unable to End Gaza Genocide
25 January 2024
ICJ to Deliver Interim Ruling on Genocide Case against “Israel” on Friday
ICJ to Deliver Interim Ruling on Genocide Case against “Israel” on Friday
25 January 2024
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
24 January 2024
US Planning to Withdraw from Syria: Report
US Planning to Withdraw from Syria: Report
24 January 2024
Iraq Says US Attack on PMF Violates Iraq
Iraq Says US Attack on PMF Violates Iraq's Sovereignty
24 January 2024
UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi
UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi
24 January 2024
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
24 January 2024