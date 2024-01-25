Normalizing Ties with Zionists to Have Heavy Price: Iran FM

Islam Times - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that due to recent atrocities by the Zionist regime in the Gaza enclave, any country that wants to normalize ties with the Israeli regime has to pay a heavy price.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in an interview with Al-Monitor in New York, where he had traveled to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting on Gaza.Referring to the post-war Gaza era, the top Iranian diplomat said that Palestinian leaders must be the decision makers and others need to support them. Palestinian-Palestinian dialogue should be formed and they should conclude on how to run Gaza and the West Bank.Pointing to the latest developments in the region and Gaza, Amir-Abdollahian said that various messages have been exchanged between Tehran and Washington, adding that Iran is not after spreading the war.Today the US is fighting fiercely alongside Netanyahu in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, he said, adding that supporting the Israeli genocide in Gaza is not in line with US-claimed humanitarian values.Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to Yemen's actions in the Red Sea against Israeli-related ships, noting that all Resistance groups in the region act independently and according to their own interest and considerations and do not receive any command from Iran.