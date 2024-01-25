South Korea Ruling Party’s Lawmaker Attacked in Seoul, Suspect Arrested: Report
Other news outlets said Bae Hyun-jin was struck in the head with an object by an unidentified assailant in the affluent Gangnam district of the capital Seoul and that she had been bleeding when taken to the hospital, Reuters reported.
Her party and the Gangnam police station were not immediately available for comment.
The leader of the country’s opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung was stabbed with a knife in the neck earlier in January and was hospitalized, requiring surgery to repair a lacerated blood vessel.