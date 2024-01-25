Iran FM’s Visit to Pakistan to Strengthen Anti-Terrorism Cooperation: Top Diplomat

Islam Times - As Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian plans his Islamabad visit, Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani emphasized the shared commitment to enhancing anti-terrorism efforts.

The visit aims to deepen cooperation and address challenges along the common border.In a statement to IRNA's correspondent during the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Islamabad, Jilani emphasized the significance of the upcoming visit by Amirabdollahian to Islamabad. Jilani stated that the visit is a crucial step towards consolidating mutual anti-terrorism cooperation between the two nations."The Iranian Foreign Minister was officially invited to visit Pakistan last week, and this visit provides an opportunity for both countries to enhance their bilateral relations," highlighted Jilani.Hailing the close and amicable relationship between Tehran and Islamabad, the Pakistani foreign minister conveyed his satisfaction with Amirabdollahian's trip. He expressed optimism, stating that Pakistan anticipates promising results from the visit.Highlighting the positive developments, Jilani said that on January 15, Iran and Pakistan issued a joint statement announcing the return of their ambassadors to their respective missions in each other's capitals. Additionally, Amirabdollahian is scheduled to visit Islamabad on January 29.Quoting high-ranking diplomats, The Express Tribune reported on Thursday that the visit is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future strategy of both countries in addressing challenges related to insecurity along common borders and the fight against terrorism.