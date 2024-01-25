Yemeni Leader Criticizes US Support for Israel, Vows Continued Operations

Islam Times - Yemen's Ansarallah leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, strongly condemned the US support for Israel on Thursday, calling it the main reason behind the ongoing Israeli autocracies.

Speaking in a televised address, Ansarallah's movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi asserted that despite continued "aggression, crime, and oppression" by the Israeli regime, Tel Aviv has failed to achieve its objectives.The Yemeni leader further challenged the US claims of justifying its support for the Israeli regime based on maritime security concerns. He emphasized that over 4,800 commercial ships have safely traversed the maritime zone without incident.Al-Houthi reiterated Yemen's unwavering stance against both Israeli and US aggression. He declared, "The stance of the U.S. backing the Israeli war crimes cannot halt Yemen's position. We will never step back."As a testament to Yemen's resolve, the leader proudly disclosed their military operations against Israel, stating, "We have carried out more than 200 drone attacks and launched more than 50 ballistic and cruise missiles." He warned the US that its continued aggression towards Yemen would come at a significant cost for Washington.Concluding his address, al-Houthi emphasized the humanitarian dimension of Yemen's actions, saying "Yemen will continue its operations till the food and medicine reaches the Gazans."