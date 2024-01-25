0
Thursday 25 January 2024 - 23:53

Yemeni Leader Criticizes US Support for Israel, Vows Continued Operations

Story Code : 1111624
Yemeni Leader Criticizes US Support for Israel, Vows Continued Operations
Speaking in a televised address, Ansarallah's movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi asserted that despite continued "aggression, crime, and oppression" by the Israeli regime, Tel Aviv has failed to achieve its objectives.

The Yemeni leader further challenged the US claims of justifying its support for the Israeli regime based on maritime security concerns. He emphasized that over 4,800 commercial ships have safely traversed the maritime zone without incident.

Al-Houthi reiterated Yemen's unwavering stance against both Israeli and US aggression. He declared, "The stance of the U.S. backing the Israeli war crimes cannot halt Yemen's position. We will never step back."

As a testament to Yemen's resolve, the leader proudly disclosed their military operations against Israel, stating, "We have carried out more than 200 drone attacks and launched more than 50 ballistic and cruise missiles." He warned the US that its continued aggression towards Yemen would come at a significant cost for Washington.

Concluding his address, al-Houthi emphasized the humanitarian dimension of Yemen's actions, saying "Yemen will continue its operations till the food and medicine reaches the Gazans." 
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime's Iron Dome
“Israeli” Minister: Netanyahu is Responsible for Failure, but Now is not Time for Elections
“Israeli” Minister: Netanyahu is Responsible for Failure, but Now is not Time for Elections
25 January 2024
Senior Cmdr.: Iran Army Highly Prepared to Give Crushing Response to Threats
Senior Cmdr.: Iran Army Highly Prepared to Give Crushing Response to Threats
25 January 2024
Sayyed Houthi: Yemeni Forces Launched 200 Drones, 50 Ballistic Missiles in Support of Gaza
Sayyed Houthi: Yemeni Forces Launched 200 Drones, 50 Ballistic Missiles in Support of Gaza
25 January 2024
Yemeni Forces Target US Warships in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemeni Forces Target US Warships in Solidarity with Gaza
25 January 2024
US Talk of Negotiating Future of Troops in Iraq
US Talk of Negotiating Future of Troops in Iraq
25 January 2024
Iran’s Raisi Calls for UN Reform, Says Body Unable to End Gaza Genocide
Iran’s Raisi Calls for UN Reform, Says Body Unable to End Gaza Genocide
25 January 2024
ICJ to Deliver Interim Ruling on Genocide Case against “Israel” on Friday
ICJ to Deliver Interim Ruling on Genocide Case against “Israel” on Friday
25 January 2024
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
24 January 2024
US Planning to Withdraw from Syria: Report
US Planning to Withdraw from Syria: Report
24 January 2024
Iraq Says US Attack on PMF Violates Iraq
Iraq Says US Attack on PMF Violates Iraq's Sovereignty
24 January 2024
UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi
UN Lost Its Effectiveness Over Israeli War on Gaza: Raisi
24 January 2024
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
US Launches Airstrikes in Iraq
24 January 2024