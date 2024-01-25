World Bank: “Israel” Totally Ruined 45% of Gaza’s Residential Buildings

Islam Times - Some 45 percent of residential buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed by “Israel”, leaving over 1 million people homeless, according to a World Bank study based on satellite images and media accounts.

According to data collected by the international body, over 60% of residential buildings in the Gaza Strip, or 132590 structures, have been damaged amid the aggression, which has seen “Israel” bombard the enclave from land, air and sea for over three months.The figure includes 99601 structures reported to have been destroyed and rendered uninhabitable, out of a projected 218,656 residential buildings in the Strip before the war, according to the World Bank’s estimates.The body calculated that the destruction had left 1076619 Gazans without a home, out of a population of some 2.2 million.According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, over 25000 people have been martyred by the Zionist entity.The report found that the heaviest damage occurred in and around Gaza City, where much of the fighting was focused in the first two months of the war. Out of nearly 55000 homes, just over 34000 had been destroyed, while another approximately 3000 suffered lighter damage.Other parts of northern Gaza saw similar levels of ruin, with nearly 24000 out of 40000 buildings destroyed and another 800 homes in the area damaged.The study — which is based on an analysis of satellite imaging, news reports, including social media, and eyewitness accounts — found even higher levels of wreckage among other structures, including some 46% of the Strip’s nearly 45000 commercial and industrial buildings destroyed, and another 34% damaged.Among the Strip’s 45 municipal service buildings, 56% were completely ruined and 22% had suffered lighter damage. Impacted buildings included one of Gaza’s two fire stations, eight of 11 police stations, four of its six sewage treatment plants, and all eight town halls.According to the data, just under 50% of the Strip’s 969 educational facilities were destroyed, while another 33% were damaged.