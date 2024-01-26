Haaretz: Tyre 1982 to Khan Yunis 2024 Tells ‘Israel’ That Nothing To Be Gained from Gaza War, Bring Soldiers back

Islam Times - Under the title “Israel” Has Nothing Left to Gain from the War. Stop Sending Our Children to Die in Gaza, Uri Misgav wrote in Haaretz:

“Yair Netanyahu returned this week to The Slate, the prestigious apartment compound where he is living it up in Miami. He will not be killed in Khan Yunis. When his dad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is declaring: ‘We are continuing the war until absolute victory’, he means that other people's children are fighting it.”Misgav further stated that “Nor has ‘Defense’ Minister Yoav Gallant's son returned from his stay in Chicago to join the reservists in the Shayetet special ops unit. When his dad waxes poetic about how "the smoke mushrooms of the tanks, the artillery and the air force will continue to cover the skies of Gaza," he means that the other guys on his son's team will be triggering the mushrooms.”He further lamented the fact that the entity’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's son has reached the age of 20, and has still not seen fit to enlist; he is at a yeshiva. When his dad declares that "stopping the war is a dangerous move," he means that young people from other families, for example the Eisenkot family, will do the work.”According to the writer in Haaretz, “The rhetoric dominating ‘Israel’ is insufferable. There is no greater insolence than to speak in the name of those who have fallen in battle. No one knows what they bequeathed at their death. Incidentally, even if there were some among them who left written or oral wishes concerning the war, that does not apply to the fate of other soldiers. Declaring automatically that we must continue the war infinitely, otherwise the death of the fallen will have been in vain, is blatantly ridiculous logic. The meaning is that only by means of more death will it be possible to justify the previous deaths, in an endless loop.”“Total victory is blather, a mattress seller's campaign slogan. There is no such thing. Who decides? In any case, ‘Israel’ has no chance of a victory, total or not, after the opening blow of October 7, the numbers of civilian and military dead, and the saga of the captives,” he mentioned.Misgav underscored that “Staying in an occupied urban area makes the forces cumbersome and static, a convenient target for sneak attacks and guerilla operations. There is no book of military history in which this pattern is not repeated to the point of becoming tiresome, including ‘Israel's’ wars from Tyre in 1982 to Khan Yunis in 2024.”“Gaza is apparently the most fortified target in the history of the world. There is nothing else for us to accomplish there. Another demolished pier and another booby-trapped building will not change the picture. It has been destroyed enough; the message has been transmitted. It is necessary to take the soldiers out of there, bring the hostages back, redeploy strongly along the border and let the regional and international powers deal with it. The only total victory for which it is possible to wish will be the removal of the government of debacle and destruction, and putting it on trial by the voter and the judgment of history,” he concluded.