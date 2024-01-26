0
Friday 26 January 2024 - 08:35

Another Palestinian Journalist Martyred in Gaza

Story Code : 1111657
According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, "Iyad Ahmad Al-Rawagh" was a journalist and host of Al-Aqsa Radio, who was martyred in the Zionist regime's attack on Al-Husseinah area in the Al-Nuseirat Camp in the Gaza Strip, along with a number of his family members.

On January 20, Palestinian journalist " Heba al-Abdallah " was martyred along with her daughter in an attack by the Zionist regime army on her house in the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

A week before this incident, 2 Palestinian journalists named Hamza Wael Al-Dahdouh, son of Al-Jazeera reporter Wael Al-Dahdouh, and Mustafa Soraya were martyred in the Israeli attack on the car carrying these two reporters traveling to cover the news.

Aimed at distorting the facts, preventing the publication of the Palestinians' account of the events and the news of the war to reach the public opinion of the region and the world, the Israeli regime has been intimidating journalists at the scene of the war to remain silent. The Zionist's actions have resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of journalists since the beginning of the brutal invasion of the Gaza Strip.
