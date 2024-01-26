N Korea Host Chinese Delegation to Boost Ties with Beijing

Islam Times - A Chinese senior government delegation led by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong traveled to North Korea on Friday in the face of deepening confrontations of Pyongyang with Washington.

The Chinese delegation arrived in the capital, Pyongyang, on Thursday after crossing the land border between the countries, North's official Korean Central News Agency reported.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been trying to boost partnerships with China and Russia as he tries to create a united regional front against the United States.Sun's visit to North Korea comes as U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan was planning talks with Wang in Bangkok this week in the latest high-level talks between Washington and Beijing amid tensions over trade, technology, and China's assertive foreign policy in the region.As North Korea's major ally and economic lifeline, China is a crucial partner for Kim's efforts to revive Pyongyang's crippled economy.Washington and Seoul have been urging Beijing to use its economic leverage on North Korea to help persuade Kim's government to return to nuclear disarmament negotiations, which have stalled since 2019.