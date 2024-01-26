Yemenis Hold a Mass Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians

Islam Times - The people of Yemen held a demonstration in support of the people of the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian resistance announcing their readiness to fight against the Zionist regime.

Thousands of Yemeni people came to the streets on Friday in the capital Sana'a for several weeks in a row in support of the oppressed people of Palestine and against the action of the United States in attacking their country.Earlier, Yemen's Ansarallah leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, strongly condemned the US support for Israel on Thursday, calling it the main reason behind the ongoing Israeli autocracies.Speaking in a televised address, Ansarallah's movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi asserted that despite continued "aggression, crime, and oppression" by the Israeli regime, Tel Aviv has failed to achieve its objectives.The Yemeni leader further challenged the US claims of justifying its support for the Israeli regime based on maritime security concerns. He emphasized that over 4,800 commercial ships have safely traversed the maritime zone without incident.The number of Palestinian martyrs has reached 25,900 people since the beginning of the Israeli army's military invasion of the Gaza Strip on October 7th, and over 63,000 Palestinians were also injured during this period.