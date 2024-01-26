0
Friday 26 January 2024 - 08:40

Yemenis Hold a Mass Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians

Story Code : 1111659
Yemenis Hold a Mass Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians
Thousands of Yemeni people came to the streets on Friday in the capital Sana'a for several weeks in a row in support of the oppressed people of Palestine and against the action of the United States in attacking their country.

Earlier, Yemen's Ansarallah leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, strongly condemned the US support for Israel on Thursday, calling it the main reason behind the ongoing Israeli autocracies.

Speaking in a televised address, Ansarallah's movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi asserted that despite continued "aggression, crime, and oppression" by the Israeli regime, Tel Aviv has failed to achieve its objectives.

The Yemeni leader further challenged the US claims of justifying its support for the Israeli regime based on maritime security concerns. He emphasized that over 4,800 commercial ships have safely traversed the maritime zone without incident.

The number of Palestinian martyrs has reached 25,900 people since the beginning of the Israeli army's military invasion of the Gaza Strip on October 7th, and over 63,000 Palestinians were also injured during this period.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
Iraqi Resistance Continue Targeting US Bases in Support of Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Continue Targeting US Bases in Support of Gaza
26 January 2024
N Korea Host Chinese Delegation to Boost Ties with Beijing
N Korea Host Chinese Delegation to Boost Ties with Beijing
26 January 2024
Ansarullah Orders US, British UN Staff to Leave Yemen
Ansarullah Orders US, British UN Staff to Leave Yemen
26 January 2024
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime's Iron Dome
25 January 2024
“Israeli” Minister: Netanyahu is Responsible for Failure, but Now is not Time for Elections
“Israeli” Minister: Netanyahu is Responsible for Failure, but Now is not Time for Elections
25 January 2024
Senior Cmdr.: Iran Army Highly Prepared to Give Crushing Response to Threats
Senior Cmdr.: Iran Army Highly Prepared to Give Crushing Response to Threats
25 January 2024
Sayyed Houthi: Yemeni Forces Launched 200 Drones, 50 Ballistic Missiles in Support of Gaza
Sayyed Houthi: Yemeni Forces Launched 200 Drones, 50 Ballistic Missiles in Support of Gaza
25 January 2024
Yemeni Forces Target US Warships in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemeni Forces Target US Warships in Solidarity with Gaza
25 January 2024
US Talk of Negotiating Future of Troops in Iraq
US Talk of Negotiating Future of Troops in Iraq
25 January 2024
Iran’s Raisi Calls for UN Reform, Says Body Unable to End Gaza Genocide
Iran’s Raisi Calls for UN Reform, Says Body Unable to End Gaza Genocide
25 January 2024
ICJ to Deliver Interim Ruling on Genocide Case against “Israel” on Friday
ICJ to Deliver Interim Ruling on Genocide Case against “Israel” on Friday
25 January 2024
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
24 January 2024