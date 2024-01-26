Islam Times - The caretaker prime minister of Pakistan has described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a friend to his country and said Islamabad endeavors to remove Iran's security concerns, after recent tension in joint border crossing.

Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Pakistani prime minister in an interview with the Pakistani media said that Pakistan has stood by its neighbor, Iran, in the international and regional ups and downs.He stresses that Pakistan has never joined the anti-Iran adventurism.In his interviews with the Pakistani media, the prime minister said his country has already taken measures to remove Iran's security concerns, and Islamabad is capable of strengthening security and information cooperation with Tehran in combat against the common challenges in borders.Commenting on Pakistan's stance on the Zionist regime, Kakar said his country will never recognize the Israeli regime as a state.