0
Friday 26 January 2024 - 08:44

Mali’s Military Rulers Scrap Peace Deal with Separatist Rebels

Story Code : 1111662
Mali’s Military Rulers Scrap Peace Deal with Separatist Rebels
Military authorities said late on Thursday that the so-called Algiers Accord had ended with “immediate effect” due to other signatories not keeping their commitments and hostility by chief mediator Algeria.

In a speech broadcast on state television, the military government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga said there had been an “increasing number of unfriendly acts, instances of hostility and interference in Mali’s internal affairs” by Algiers.

Algeria had led efforts to restore peace to Mali after the signing of the so-called Algiers Accord between Bamako and armed groups predominantly made up of the semi-nomadic Tuareg ethnic group, Al Jazeera reported.

Last month, Mali summoned the Algerian ambassador over “interference” and “unfriendly acts” related to claims the envoy held talks with Tuareg separatists without involving Bamako.

The rebel alliance group CMA said it was not surprised by the decision.

“We have been expecting it since they brought in Wagner, chased out MINUSMA (the UN peacekeeping group) and started hostilities by attacking our positions on the ground,” CMA spokesperson Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency.

The Algiers Accord began to fray in August as fighting between separatists and government troops escalated amid the gradual winding down of a 10-year UN peace mission in the country.

In June, Mali’s military government, which seized power in 2020, demanded the departure of the UN mission despite suffering frequent attacks by armed groups in the Sahel region.

Since the coup, Mali’s military leaders have severed ties with former colonial power France, while seeking closer relations with Russia and the private army Wagner Group.

Mali has been racked by violence since 2012 when Islamist armed groups seized on a Tuareg uprising driven by accusations of government neglect and demands for greater autonomy.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
Iraqi Resistance Continue Targeting US Bases in Support of Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Continue Targeting US Bases in Support of Gaza
26 January 2024
N Korea Host Chinese Delegation to Boost Ties with Beijing
N Korea Host Chinese Delegation to Boost Ties with Beijing
26 January 2024
Ansarullah Orders US, British UN Staff to Leave Yemen
Ansarullah Orders US, British UN Staff to Leave Yemen
26 January 2024
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime's Iron Dome
25 January 2024
“Israeli” Minister: Netanyahu is Responsible for Failure, but Now is not Time for Elections
“Israeli” Minister: Netanyahu is Responsible for Failure, but Now is not Time for Elections
25 January 2024
Senior Cmdr.: Iran Army Highly Prepared to Give Crushing Response to Threats
Senior Cmdr.: Iran Army Highly Prepared to Give Crushing Response to Threats
25 January 2024
Sayyed Houthi: Yemeni Forces Launched 200 Drones, 50 Ballistic Missiles in Support of Gaza
Sayyed Houthi: Yemeni Forces Launched 200 Drones, 50 Ballistic Missiles in Support of Gaza
25 January 2024
Yemeni Forces Target US Warships in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemeni Forces Target US Warships in Solidarity with Gaza
25 January 2024
US Talk of Negotiating Future of Troops in Iraq
US Talk of Negotiating Future of Troops in Iraq
25 January 2024
Iran’s Raisi Calls for UN Reform, Says Body Unable to End Gaza Genocide
Iran’s Raisi Calls for UN Reform, Says Body Unable to End Gaza Genocide
25 January 2024
ICJ to Deliver Interim Ruling on Genocide Case against “Israel” on Friday
ICJ to Deliver Interim Ruling on Genocide Case against “Israel” on Friday
25 January 2024
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
Statements Are Enough, Time to Act for Gaza Peace, Iranian General Says
24 January 2024