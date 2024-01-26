ICJ Set to Rule on Israel Genocide Case as Gaza Death Toll Nears 26,000

Islam Times - The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will rule on South Africa’s request for “provisional measures” against the Israeli regime over its alleged genocide in Gaza. The top UN court could order Israel to halt its offensive against the Palestinian territory.

Judges at the ICJ are set to rule today on whether to order Israel to suspend its military campaign, as it responds to a case brought to the UN’s highest court by South Africa accusing Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza.The court will issue its ruling at 2 pm in the occupied Palestinian territories (12 pm GMT), with the hearing expected to last an hour.The court will not rule on whether Israel has committed acts of genocide – a process that could take three to four years – but whether to issue an order compelling Israel to suspend its operations, along with other “emergency measures”.South Africa has requested several emergency measures, including for Israel to suspend military operations in Gaza, to not escalate military operations any further, and to allow adequate humanitarian aid to enter the Palestinian territory.Some experts believe one likely scenario is that the court will fall short of ordering a full ceasefire, but could instead order Israel to allow adequate humanitarian relief to enter the besieged enclave, Al Jazeera reported.While the ICJ’s decision is final and lacks an appeal process, it has no way of enforcing its ruling.The Israeli regime has argued that the global court does not have jurisdiction over the case, and it has previously dismissed South Africa’s genocide allegations as “grossly distorted” and “blood libel”.Hamas has said that it will abide by any ceasefire orders from the ICJ if Israel reciprocates.The ICJ could also decide it does not have jurisdiction over the case and choose not to order any interim measures.Parties involved could still pursue the overall case for genocide through other channels such as the UN Security Council.At least 25,900 people have been killed and 64,110 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.