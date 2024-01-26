Israel Upsetting Regional Stability: Iranian Diplomat

Islam Times - A political adviser to Iran’s foreign minister warned against the detrimental role of the Israeli regime and its policies that have undermined stability and security in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister’s senior adviser for special political affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji, held a meeting with the United Nations’ Deputy Special Envoy for Syrian Affairs Najat Rochdi on the sidelines of the 21st meeting of senior experts on the Astana peace process in the capital of Kazakhstan.The two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, the situation in Syria, and the Zionist regime’s onslaught against Gaza.Denouncing the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocidal crimes in Gaza, the Iranian diplomat noted that all countries in the region, especially Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, are affected by the Zionist regime’s aggression, under the aegis of the West, and their insistence on the continuation of the war.Khaji asserted that the unilateral Western and US sanctions against the Syrian people as well as the aggressor Zionist regime’s continued attacks on military bases in Syria and the assassination of Iranian military advisers who are in the Arab country to fight against terrorism, have complicated the developments in the region and has led to continued instability.After the meeting with the UN deputy special envoy for Syria, Khaji held separate meetings with the representatives of Lebanon and Iraq as observer states in the Astana process, as well as the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to exchange views on the latest developments in the region.