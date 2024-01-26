Iraqi Resistance Continue Targeting US Bases in Support of Gaza

Islam Times - Iraq’s resistance groups have announced conducting fresh drone strikes against bases housing American occupation forces across the country.

Islamic Resistance, an umbrella group of Iraqi anti-terror groups, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday.It specified the targets of the attacks as “the occupation base near Erbil Airport in northern Iraq” as well as the Ain al-Asad Airbase in the western Iraqi province of al-Anbar.The drone strikes, the statement added, came “in continuation of our path in resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region.”The strikes also served as a “response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity against our people in Gaza.”Earlier this month, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that it was necessary to “immediately begin a dialogue, to reach an understanding and a timetable regarding the end of the mission" of international advisors in the Arab country, including the American ones.Concluding its statement, the Islamic Resistance vowed to “continue striking the enemy's strongholds.”