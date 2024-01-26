US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”

Islam Times - US and the “Israeli” entity have concluded a massive weapons deal that includes the supply of F-35 and F-15 fighter jets to “Israel”.

According to the agreement, the deal includes supplying the “Israeli” army with a large number of F-35 and F15 fighter aircraft as well as Apache helicopters.The officials said the deal is of an exceptional size as the war continues in Gaza and fighting in the north with the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance group.They said the “Israeli” entity requested priority from the Americans for the supplies, given the development of the war in Gaza.The US has declared its support for “Israel” since the beginning of the entity’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 last year.