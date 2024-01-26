0
Friday 26 January 2024 - 23:32

Iranian Security Forces Thwart Terrorist Attack at Zahedan

On Thursday two armed assailants opened fire at the 'Shuru' police station in Zahedan and after being faced with knockout response from security forces fled the area, Colonel Fallahi a provincial police official has announced.

Efforts continue to arrest the terrorists, the colonel added.

Iran rejects US claim on Kerman terrorist attack

An Iranian informed source has denied the claim made by The Wall Street Journal that Washington had “alerted” Tehran ahead of the terrorist attacks that took place in Kerman on January 3, 2024.

Another security source told IRNA that if any messages had been sent by the United States, it would have been aimed at remaining safe from the Islamic Republic’s response.

In December 2023, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen about the US messages.

In its messages, the US called on Iran to ask the resistance groups in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen not to do anything against the American bases, but Iran said that if the US is after cessation of war, it should show it in action, not in word; it means that the United States should stop supporting the Zionist regime, according to Amirabdollahian.

In the attacks that were later claimed by the ISIS terror group, 95 people were killed and 284 were injured.
