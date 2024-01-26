0
Friday 26 January 2024 - 23:34

Erdoğan Finalizes Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid

Story Code : 1111807
The Turkish parliament greenlit Sweden's entry in a vote held on Jan. 23, after more than a year and a half of delays.

The formal endorsement of Sweden's membership by the parliament and Erdoğan's subsequent decree were published in the country's official gazette, marking the conclusion of the ratification process within Türkiye.

Erdoğan also tied the ratification to Türkiye's aspiration to procure F-16 fighter jets from the United States. Ankara has requested 40 new jets along with modernization kits for its existing fleet, with U.S. officials anticipating action on the sale post-Türkiye's ratification.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday sent a letter to leaders of key Capitol Hill committees informing them of his intention to begin the formal notification process for the sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft to Turkey once Ankara completes Sweden’s NATO accession process.

In the letter to the top Republican and Democratic members of the Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees, Biden urged Congress to approve the sale "without delay," a U.S. official said.

The president has also called on Canada and other NATO allies to lift arms embargoes imposed on Türkiye.

Sweden, along with Finland, abandoned its traditional position of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Finland joined the alliance in April, becoming NATO’s 31st member after Türkiye ratified the Nordic country’s bid.
