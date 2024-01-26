Indian Vessel Hit in Red Sea

Islam Times - An Indian vessel navigating in the Red Sea was targeted near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The UK Maritime Trade Operation reported a vessel belonging to India was targeted at 60 miles to Bab ul-Mandab on Friday.The Yemeni army seizes or targets any vessel in the Red Sea, which is owned by the Israeli regime or which is going to the Israeli ports in occupied Palestine.Yemen's Ansarallah leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, strongly condemned the US support for Israel on Thursday, calling it the main reason behind the ongoing Israeli autocracies.The spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said that there was a confrontation on Thursday with several US destroyers and warships in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.Saree confirmed that the results of the confrontation included "directly hitting a US warship and forcing two American merchant ships to retreat."Yemen says as long as the Israeli genocide in Palestine continues, the operations against the Israeli-affiliated ships will continue.